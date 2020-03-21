Bollywood Celebs Who Dropped Their Surnames; Tabu, Rekha And Many Others

There are several Bollywood celebs who have dropped their surnames. While most of the actors have kept their full names, some have dropped their surnames completely. Over time, some have also adopted new names. Celebs like Tabu, Rekha, Govinda and many more have been in the industry for a long time now and these actors are now widely known by their first names:

Also read: Tabu's Malayalam Movies Fans Must Watch For Her Remarkable Performances, see here

Tabu

Many do not know that Tabu's full name is Tabbasum Hashmi. The actor has achieved fame with her performances in many of her movies in several languages. She is considered one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation.

Also read: Tabu Slays The No-makeup Look In These Stunning Instagram Photos

Rekha

Bhanurekha Ganesan, who is mononymously known as Rekha, is a veteran actress in the film industry. She chose the name Rekha and is now known only by that name. Only a few people, including the older generation, know her real name.

Dharmendra

The iconic Sholay star is now not as active as he used to be in his younger days. Dharmendra's actual name is Dharam Singh Deol. He has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to Hindi cinema. The actor is mononymously known as Dharmendra.

Kajol

Kajol's surname was Mukherjee before marriage. She is now Kajol Devgn, after she got married to actor Ajay Devgn. However, she is most popularly known as Kajol.

Govinda

Govinda is a widely popular actor in the Indian film industry. The actor's real name is Govind Arun Ahuja. He just goes with Govinda and that sounds as stylish as his dance moves.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.