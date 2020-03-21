The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bollywood Celebs Who Dropped Their Surnames; Tabu, Rekha And Many Others

Bollywood News

While most of the actors have kept their full names, some have dropped their surnames completely. Read about the Bollywood celebs who dropped their surnames

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood celebs who dropped their surnames

There are several Bollywood celebs who have dropped their surnames. While most of the actors have kept their full names, some have dropped their surnames completely. Over time, some have also adopted new names. Celebs like Tabu, Rekha, Govinda and many more have been in the industry for a long time now and these actors are now widely known by their first names:

Also read: Tabu's Malayalam Movies Fans Must Watch For Her Remarkable Performances, see here

Tabu

Many do not know that Tabu's full name is Tabbasum Hashmi. The actor has achieved fame with her performances in many of her movies in several languages. She is considered one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation.

Also read: Tabu Slays The No-makeup Look In These Stunning Instagram Photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Rekha

Bhanurekha Ganesan, who is mononymously known as Rekha, is a veteran actress in the film industry. She chose the name Rekha and is now known only by that name. Only a few people, including the older generation, know her real name.

Dharmendra 

The iconic Sholay star is now not as active as he used to be in his younger days. Dharmendra's actual name is Dharam Singh Deol. He has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to Hindi cinema. The actor is mononymously known as Dharmendra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

Kajol

Kajol's surname was Mukherjee before marriage. She is now Kajol Devgn, after she got married to actor Ajay Devgn. However, she is most popularly known as Kajol.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Govinda

Govinda is a widely popular actor in the Indian film industry. The actor's real name is Govind Arun Ahuja. He just goes with Govinda and that sounds as stylish as his dance moves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA