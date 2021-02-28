Bollywood Clashes In 2021: '83', 'RRR' & Other Films To Clash At Box Office In 2021

Amid the pandemic and after the lockdown trail, finally, the entertainment industry has resumed back to work in full force. Most of the films that were slated to release in 2020, will now be hitting the screens in 2021. Several filmmakers have already announced their film's release dates. Among which, many of these upcoming flicks are going to face clashes, affecting the box-office collection. Having said that, here's a list of movie clashes in 2021.

Radhe Vs Satyameva Jayate 2 - May 13

Salman Khan's Radhe and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 are slated to release in theatres on Eid 2021. Radhe is an upcoming action-drama flick starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. On the other hand, John's next also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead. Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri and is based on the fight against injustice.

Shershaah Vs Major Vs Top Gun- July 2

July opens with biopic dramas. Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Adivi Sesh's Major, are action films based on war. Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani, Javed Jaffrey and is based on Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. On the other hand, helmed by Sashi Kiran, Major is based on 2008's Mumbai attacks. July 2 will also see a Hollywood release, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.

Pushpa Vs Attack - Independence Day weekend

The Independence Day weekend will see the release of two action films, Attack and Pushpa. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack stars John, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Pushpa is Sukumar's upcoming flick featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

RRR Vs Maidaan - October 15

RRR is one of the most awaited Telugu films. It will be clashing with the Bollywood sports drama, Maidan. RRR features N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan while Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in supporting roles. Ajay Devgn's Maidan will so star Priyamani.

Prithviraj Vs Jersey - November 5

Prithviraj is a historical action drama, while Jersey is based on cricket. The action flick stars Akshay Kumar with Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor alongside the Kabir Singh star.

