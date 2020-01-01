Bollywood Classic Comedies That You Can Binge Watch Even Today

For years, Bollywood has entertained us with its comedy films. It has several classic comedies that have garnered a lot of critical and commercial appreciation both in India and across the world. Here are some of the comedy movies that you can watch even today.

Bollywood comedy movies

Hera Pheri

The movie released in 2000 and was considered by fans to be one of the best comedy films of all time. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu. Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan. The franchise released the second part, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006. They will also reportedly release the third installment in 2020. Fans are excited after the announcement of the third film.

Gol Maal

The film was reported to be the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1979. Gol Maal was remade in Tamil as Thillu Mullu, Kannada as Aasegobba Meesegobba, and in Malayalam as Simhavalan Menon. The movie is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and stars Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, and Bindiya Goswami.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

The 1983 film was a blockbuster hit. It received a lot of appreciation from fans. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Bhakti Barve, Satish Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Ashok Banthia.

