Year-ender 2019: 'Bala', 'Dream Girl' & Other Comedies That Left The Audience In Splits

The year 2019 accounts for numerous Bollywood comedies. From rom-com to entirely comic movies, 2019 has a lot in its kitty. Some of the best comedies of 2019 were Bala and Luka Chhuppi. Listed below are some Bollywood comedies that have tickled the funny bone of Bollywood fans in 2019.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the Housefull franchise. The movie stars an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Karbanda, Pooja Hegde. Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, is all set to release on October 25, 2019. The movie performed extremely well at the box office. It was both a critical and commercial success.

Bala

Bala is a comedy movie from 2019 based on the concept of premature balding. The movie’s star cast features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla and Javed Jaffery in the pivotal roles. The movie released at the box-office on November 8, 2019. Bala is a box office hit and also one of the critically acclaimed movies of 2019.

Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl released in September 2019. The movie is a rom-com based on a dream girl played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Later, this 'dreamgirl' who is actually a boy, falls in love with a girl and chaos takes place.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles along with Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a romantic comedy film. The movie released on December 6, 20119. It has had a fair business up till now at the box office and according to box-office reports the movie would stand strong on the box-office for a long time.

Luka Chhupi

Luka Chhupi is based on the subject of live-in relationships. This rom-com released in March 2019. The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It managed to do well at the box office. Luka Chhupi was widely appreciated by the critics and audience.

