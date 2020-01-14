'Udta Punjab' And Other Bollywood Controversial Films That Were Hit At The Box Office

Bollywood films often face controversy. Sometimes it is for the plot of the movie or release date or any dialogue, songs or scenes. However, not all controversies work detrimental to the film. There are many Bollywood films that were stuck in controversy before the release but did wonders at the box office after its release. Read to know a few of them.

Bollywood controversial movies that were hit

Bandit Queen

Based on the life of Phoolan Devi, Bandit Queen is one the most controversial film of Bollywood. The intimate scenes by lead actor Seema Biswas and abusive language were not looked by favourably by the audience. Made on a budget of ₹3.25 crores, it reportedly collected around ₹20 crores gross in India.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) courted Lipstick Under My Burkha in controversy. As per reports, The CBFC even refused to certify the movie for its content, which is for the sexual scenes and abusive words. According to reports, it collected ₹26.68 crores, with a budget of just ₹6 crores.

Omg- Oh My God!

Omg- Oh My God! caught up in controversy over the depictions of prominent Hindu gods and Indian spiritual traditions. As per reports, a complaint against the actors of the movie was filed for hurting religious sentiments. It was also banned in UAE. In the end, the movie was blockbuster as it reportedly collected approximately ₹149 crores worldwide.

Padmaavat

One of the most controversial movies of recent time is Padmaavat. There was a protest against the movie from different caste organisations, even the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reportedly attacked on the sets. After its release, the movie earned a huge amount of ₹585 crores worldwide, as per reports.

PK

The Aamir Khan- starrer got caught up in several controversies due to its sensitive topic. According to reports, there were cases filed against the film, The CBFC raised questions on a few scenes and even some popular figure opposed it. As it released, PK minted a massive amount of ₹854 crores worldwide, as per reports.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab faced controversy as a bunch of petition was filed by separate individuals for drug use and abuse. The CBFC battle with the film was long, and the movie was released after several cuts. The multi starer movie gained much appreciation and bought ₹96.08 crore, as per reports.

