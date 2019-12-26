Bollywood Couples That Wowed Fans And Critics Alike With Their Fashion Choices In 2019

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood’s favourite couples made sure that they were in their sartorial best in 2019. Here is taking a look back at some of their best style moments from the year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the newest couples in Bollywood. The two are some of the most fashionable duos in the industry who often make headlines for stepping out together. Alia and Ranbir are also rumoured to finally take their relationship to the next level and get married in 2020.

Also Read | Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha Separate, Join List Of Longtime Bollywood Couples Who Parted Ways

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot last year in a grand ceremony. The most talked-about couple of Bollywood right now continues to dish out some of the most talked-about the looks of the year. This is not limited to the red carpet, the couple also turns up at the airport in coordinated travel looks every time they step out.

Also Read | Diwali 2019: Bollywood Couples Who Dazzled With Their Diwali Looks

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly adored by their fans. The two are often seen trotting the globe together and they always make sure to delight their fans with their most fashionable looks through their Instagram.

Also Read | Bollywood Couples Who Seem To Be A Lot More Than "Just Friends"

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the finest couples whose romance is literally a Bollywood fairytale. The two are regarded as style icons in the industry and are often spotted at their fashionable best every once in a while.

Also Read | Bollywood Couples Who Took Their Love From Reel Life To Real Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.