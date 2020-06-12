Sidharth Malhotra Hailed By Bollywood Dancers For Helping Them Monetarily; Watch Video

Bollywood celebs have been doing their bit to help as many people in need amid the coronavirus epidemic. Among the many celebs, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has also extended his helping hand to the people in need. The actor had recently extended his financial support to as many as 200 Bollywood dancers.

With the help of his manager, Sidharth Malhotra was able to transfer money directly to the accounts of the background dancers, who have now decided to thank him for his kind gesture with a special video. Creating a mix of Sidharth Malhotra's famous songs, such as 'Kala Chashma,' 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Kar Gayi Chull,' several dancers shot clips at home and then collaborated on a thank you video dedicated to him. Watch the video below.

Raj Surani, a former background dancer, recently revealed in an interview with a news portal that several dancers have left Mumbai and headed to their hometowns due to the lockdown. He also said that dancers are likely to be the last to get jobs because people can't shoot songs with a lot of people. He said the situation would be the same for a further four to five months or until the vaccine comes. He also revealed that dancers are also taking up alternate jobs to make ends meet. The industry came to a halt from March 19, before the lockdown was announced and now they are going as it is difficult to survive with all the payments.

The lockdown and pandemic also affected the work of Sidharth Malhotra, as the actor was reportedly scheduled to start shooting for the 2019 Tamil film Thadam remake in May. According to reports, for the first time in his career, Sidharth will be seen playing a dual role, a businessman and a small-time thief and gambler always looking to make a quick buck. The Thadam remake will also mark the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar.

Besides this, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Vikram Batra's biopic titled Shershaah helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The actor will share screen space with Kiara Advani in film. He will also be seen playing a lead role in Indra Kumar’s upcoming film alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

