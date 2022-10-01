Bollywood Extends Wishes To Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Ahead Of Their Wedding

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot on October 6, 2022. Days ahead of their wedding, the duo are currently enjoying their pre-wedding festivities, glimpses of which have been widely circulating on social media. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Kubra Sait, Vicky Kaushal, Mini Mathur & more have also been extending wishes to the couple online.

B-town celebs extend wishes to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding

Actor Dia Mirza headed to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in the Stories section. " Mubarak… Mubarak… Mubarak," she wrote on the photo blogging site. Resharing Mirza's post, the groom-to-be wrote, "Milkar deni padegi bhadaiyan (You have to meet us)."

Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram Story and dropped a stunning picture of the couple. He wrote in the caption, "Two amazing souls coming together.....congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9."

Mini Mathur shared a beautiful pic of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha and wrote, "The gold standard of couple matches in the hood. Congratulations to my dearest Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Mohabbat Zindabad."

Sending lots of love to Ali and Richa, actor Kubra Sait wrote on her Instagram Stories, "So the thing is I love him, I love her, I love their cats and that for me is a whole package."

Comedian Kaneez Surka penned a heartfelt note for her “jaan” Richa Chadha. Calling the couple “lucky” to have found each other, she wrote, “Sending so much to you my Jaan Richa Chadha for your wedding celebrations. You and Ali Fazal are lucky to have found each other - two Beyonce ‘s' (hahaha) I love you so much and hope you have the best time. And we will celebrate again when we meet."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

Image: INSTAGRAM/@diamirzaofficial/@alifazal9/@kubrasait