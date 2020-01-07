Bollywood Father-son Duos Who Joined Hands From Real To Reel Life

Bollywood has made many reel-life pairs into real-life couples. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. Similarly, there are a few relationships that involve the actor's family. Many Bollywood father-son duos have acted together on the screen. Here are some of the best duos of father-son from real-to-reel life:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

They are undoubtedly one of the best father-son duos of Bollywood. Their pair has given many hits including Bunty Aur Babli and Paa among others. From playing father-son to playing the rivals, the duo has seen complementing each other in many films.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor joined hands for their 2013's release Besharam. The star father-son duo never featured in any other movie so far after 2013. The Abhinav Kashyap directorial was a debacle at the box-office. Ranbir Kapoor played a guest appearance in Rishi Kapoor's other film titled Luck By Chance released in 2009.

Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur collaborated for the first time for 2015's rom-com Shaandaar. Though the film failed to impress the audience, the father-son duo bagged praises for their scree-timings. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, they will soon screen space in the upcoming sports-drama Jersey.

Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

Though the debut film of Sanjay Dutt was directed by Sunil Dutt, they never shared screen space in the early days Sanjay Dutt's career. It was Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, which featured this real-life father-son duo in the reel. One of the scenes from the movie, where Sunil Dutt hugs Sanjay Dutt, left the audience teary-eyed.

Dharmendra, and Sunny and Bobby Deol

The trio of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol as father-sons have been featured in many projects. Their popular franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana has marked their 3 projects together. They were the first cast for 2007's family-drama Apne.

