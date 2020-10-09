Ajay Devgn’s 'Maidaan' And Other Bollywood Festival Releases In 2021

Filmmakers often eye for that perfect date to get their movies released in the big screeen and festivals are often considered the best time to get audiences to the theatres. However, owing to the pandemic, with multiplexes and cinema halls shut, several film releases had to be pushed. However, there are several movies that are all set to release during festivals and national holidays in India next year. Read further ahead to know more about these movies.

Bollywood Festival releases in 2021

Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming action drama, written and directed by Farhad Samji. The movie cast includes Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar gave fans a glimpse of his look in the film by sharing a poster. The poster showcases Akshay Kumar wearing a lungi and many gold chains with sandalwood paste on his forehead along with a vermillion powder. Initially scheduled to release in Christmas 2020, the movie will now be releasing on January 22, 2021.

Eid 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 is the sequel to Satyameva Jayate, that released in 2018. The upcoming action drama is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani. The movie cast includes John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. The flick will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nora Fatehi, and Daya Shankar Pandey in major roles. The plot of the film revolves around the fight against the abuse of power. On September 21, John Abraham took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the movie will be releasing on May 12, 2021.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, directed by Farhad Samli. The plot of the film revolves around the life of four brothers and is actually a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers of the movie have brought the rights of the Tamil film and tweaked its angle to fit the Pan-India approach. South Diva Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the movie. On January 10, 2020, Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the movie will be releasing in Eid 2021.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Independence Day 2021

Maidaan

Maidaan is an upcoming biographical sports drama, directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. The movie is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, and cast Priyamani and Ajay Devgn as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the golden era of Indian football. Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that the movie will be releasing on August 13, 2021.

Diwali 2021

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is an upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial that features Akshay Kumar as the lead character. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the actor has signed this heart-touching movie. Through his tweet, the actor revealed that this is the quickest movie that he has signed and he dedicates this movie to his sister, Alka. The movie will be releasing on November 5, 2021.

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

Christmas 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming adaptation of the 1994 American comedy-drama, Forrest Gump, that starred popular Hollywood actor Tom Hanks as the lead character. The Bollywood version has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan as the lead characters and will be produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the Aamir Khan Productions banner. Viacom 18 Motion Pictures will also co-produce this movie. Aamir Khan took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that the movie will be releasing in Christmas 2021.

Takht

Takht is an upcoming multi starrer movie. The movie cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the enmity between brothers caused for the succession of the Throne. The movie is eyeing for December 24, 2021 release.

