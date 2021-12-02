Bollywood Films That Saw Heart-touching Letters Binding Together Its Plot & Characters

A true cinema is capable of bringing alive emotions in the audiences. Sometimes, such emotions can be penned down in the form of words and in the era of emails and instant messages, letters hold a different power to make relationships valuable and strong. Talking about old-school love where scribbling words on a piece of paper for your loved ones, is still missed by many. There are numerous Bollywood films that have incorporated the idea of writing a letter to express feelings and re-ignite those memories allowing one to cherish the warmth and personal touch.

In many cases, however, these letters were the game-changers, bringing the lead couples close to each other. They made them memorable and helped filmmakers to further elaborate their idea of old-school love. As we draw cinematic parallels, take a look at these films where letters played a major part.

List of Bollywood films' that saw game-changing letters binding together its plot

Border

Released in 1997, Border is JP Dutta’s cinematic conundrum that is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and based on the Battle of Longewella. In the film, Dutta shows how soldiers stay in touch with their families and their loved ones through letters. Due to its high sentimental value, the film managed to touch the hearts of the audience. Its much-loved song by the fans is Sandese Aate Hain, which describes the pain of Indian soldiers who are on the battlefield amid endless fights and their longing for their loved ones as they receive their letters.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

We cannot exactly call them letters, because one of the lead characters, Pooja sent emails to the male lead, Raj. However, we may term it as letters that were penned electronically. Many fans still remember the film and wonder how letters that are penned by Pooja were mistaken by Raj to be Tina's feelings. Thus, letters, in this film played an essential role for Raj to develop feelings for someone who wrote it. It's pretty soon that Raj learns that it was Pooja who penned him emails after several instances that Tina was not the one who wrote him.

Welcome To Sajjanpur

2008's quirky comedy film helmed by Shyam Benegal, shows Shreyas Talpade as a letter writer in the village who pens uneducated people’s messages on paper. The warm-hearted portrait has letters as the main crux as Talpade's character, who aspires to become a novel writer, gradually learns the value of his writing skills and realizes how his letters are helping many people truly. Finally, Talpade decides to set up a small workspace near the post office helping people pen down their feelings.

The Lunchbox

In this beautifully made film starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the lunch boxes are the letter carriers that lead to an unimaginable unique story. The letters here help the lead characters form an unconventional friendship through small notes. Sharing joys and sorrows, letters somehow become little confessions and acknowledgements, allowing the two strangers in the big city of Mumbai to come close without meeting in person.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi reminds one of an old-school romance where handwritten letters allowed two people to confess their love for another. The plot of the film is endearing to embrace the old you, who misses the warmth of personal touch in the world where everything is replaced by digital messages. In the film, an old-school yet rebellious girl, Bitti falls in love with an unknown author, Chirag, who acts to play cupid between her and the other person who Bitti presumes to be the author.

(Image: Twitter/@MeghaMadhuka/@ubisbux)