Bollywood Financier Yusuf Lakdawala Brought Dead To JJ Hospital; Was Lodged In Mumbai Jail

Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala has died, it has come to light on Thursday. Sources informed Republic Media Network that Lakdawala was brought dead to Mumbai's JJ Hospital. He was lodged at Arthur Road jail. The financier was earlier arrested and was in judicial custody. Yusuf Lakdawala was being probed on charges of conspiracy and forgery by the ED and Economic Offenses Wing (EoW) of the Mumbai Police.

Lakdawala had been arrested in a land-related case by the ED in May 2021. At the time of arrest, he stood accused of trying to sell a land parcel worth Rs 50 crore that was in the name of Mulk Raj Anand.

The arrest pertained to a 2019 case filed by Mumbai Police EoW, and as per sources, the land in question is in Khandala and belonged to a former Nawab of Hyderabad.

At the time of arrest, sources mentioned that the financier allegedly created a forged sale deed, and he claimed that the land was gifted to his father-in-law. It was alleged that he attempted to bribe government officials, for which he was arrested but was later given bail. He also tried to flee the country, but was brought back to Mumbai after being arrested in Ahmedabad.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.

