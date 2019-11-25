The Debate
Bollywood Male Actors Who Make The Best Style Statements | Here's Our Pick

Bollywood News

Bollywood male actors are now all hiring stylists and looking their best at several events and occasions. We take a look at bets of their style and attires.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood

Bollywood male celebs are now lining up along with B-Town beauties in terms of their style and outfits. Here, we decode some of the B-Town hunks style statements over the years and their personalized attires. Take a look at a variety of the outfits goals by male actors. 

Also Read | In Bollywood, If You've Talent And Work Without Ego, You're In For A Long Haul: Richa

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wardrobe screams prints, stripes, and co-ords. The actor does not shy away from donning embroidered suits or multi-coloured jackets. Ayushmann’s style is a combination of semi-casual and uber-cool outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Ranveer Singh

This list would have been incomplete without the eccentric styles of Ranveer Singh. His style statement is defined by one word-experimental! Ranveer wears anything wacky and dons it with his casual and jumpy attitude. Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the best dressed male celebs in Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read | Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday, November 22, 2019 | Pagalpanti

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra’s multiple jacket looks are just goals after goals. He has a simple style statement that is wrapped in confidence. Siddharth’s style falls under the Mediterranean beige and casual streak category. Evidently, his wardrobe is the epitome of semi-casuals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkummar Rao’s wardrobe plays with lines and structure. The heavily fitting frame outfits tones up the body, making his attire neat and dapper. Rajkumar Rao’s hairdo is always running parallel with the lines of his outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Pay Respects To Late Shaukat Kaifi Azmi - Shabana Azmi's Mother

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s outfit gives the definite boy next door vibe. His casual yet rustic looks are definitely style goals for many. Vicky Kaushal has donned both classic and eccentric suits for numerous events and appearances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Bollywood: From Sonam To Janhvi, Here's A Few Style Inspirations For That New Year's Party

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
