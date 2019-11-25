Bollywood Male Actors Who Make The Best Style Statements | Here's Our Pick

Bollywood male celebs are now lining up along with B-Town beauties in terms of their style and outfits. Here, we decode some of the B-Town hunks style statements over the years and their personalized attires. Take a look at a variety of the outfits goals by male actors.

Also Read | In Bollywood, If You've Talent And Work Without Ego, You're In For A Long Haul: Richa

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wardrobe screams prints, stripes, and co-ords. The actor does not shy away from donning embroidered suits or multi-coloured jackets. Ayushmann’s style is a combination of semi-casual and uber-cool outfits.

Ranveer Singh

This list would have been incomplete without the eccentric styles of Ranveer Singh. His style statement is defined by one word-experimental! Ranveer wears anything wacky and dons it with his casual and jumpy attitude. Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the best dressed male celebs in Bollywood.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday, November 22, 2019 | Pagalpanti

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra’s multiple jacket looks are just goals after goals. He has a simple style statement that is wrapped in confidence. Siddharth’s style falls under the Mediterranean beige and casual streak category. Evidently, his wardrobe is the epitome of semi-casuals.

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkummar Rao’s wardrobe plays with lines and structure. The heavily fitting frame outfits tones up the body, making his attire neat and dapper. Rajkumar Rao’s hairdo is always running parallel with the lines of his outfit.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Pay Respects To Late Shaukat Kaifi Azmi - Shabana Azmi's Mother

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s outfit gives the definite boy next door vibe. His casual yet rustic looks are definitely style goals for many. Vicky Kaushal has donned both classic and eccentric suits for numerous events and appearances.

Also Read | Bollywood: From Sonam To Janhvi, Here's A Few Style Inspirations For That New Year's Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.