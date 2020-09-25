Bollywood Quiz: Can You Guess These 90s Bollywood Films Based On Their Iconic Scenes?

The 90s era is considered to be the golden era of the Hindi film industry as it has given the audience numerous cult classics which top the watchlists of cinephiles across the country. Thus, we've gathered some iconic scenes of Bollywood films from the 90s for a fun quiz for all the movie buffs out there. Take up this Bollywood trivia quiz if you consider yourself a true blue fan of Hindi cinema.

Guess Bollywood movies based on these iconic scenes

1) This 1994 comedy film was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starred an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Andaz Naya Naya

Andaz Apna Apna

Ishq

Jawani Zindabad

2) This 1999 comedy film was directed by David Dhawan and it starred Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra in the lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Jodi No. 1

Taaqatwar

Haseena Maan Jayegi

Do Qaidi

3) This 1992 coming-of-age sports drama film was directed by Mansoor Khan and it boasted of Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Atanker Din Ratri

Aatank Hi Aatank

Andaz Apna Apna

4) Yet another David Dhawan directorial, this comedy-drama released in 1997 and starred Govinda, Karishma Kapoor and Kader Khan in lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Saajan Chale Sasural

Coolie No. 1

Raja Babu

Hero No. 1

5) This Ram Gopal Varma directorial is a gangster film which released in 1998. It starred an ensemble cast including J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, and Paresh Rawal to name a few. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Aag

Sarkar

Satya

Ab Tak Chhappan

6) This Subhash Ghai directorial is a crime action thriller which released in 1993 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Khal Nayak

Sajan

Sahibaan

Jai Devaa

7) This Dharmesh Darshan directorial is a romantic drama which released in 1996 and starred Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Naya Naya

Raja Hindustani

Bombay Talkies

8) This Yash Chopra directorial is a musical romantic drama which released in 1991 and starred late Sridevi and Anil Kapoor alongside Waheeda Rehman and Anupam Kher. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Heer Ranjha

Lamhe

Mr. India

Laadla

9) This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is a cult classic which released in 1994 and starred an ensemble cast alongside Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Saajan

Dil Tera Aashiq

10) This J. P. Dutta directorial is a war drama which released in 1997 and starred Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Raakhee, and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Can you guess the movie based on this iconic scene?

Border

Arjun

Deewar

Soldier

Answers:

Andaz Apna Apna Haseena Maan Jayegi Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Hero No. 1 Satya Khal Nayak Raja Hindustani Lamhe Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Border

