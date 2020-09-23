Bollywood Movies Exploring The Dark Underbelly Of Drugs Abuse And Its Side-effects

Bollywood has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. While Hollywood is known to have mastered the art of making critically-acclaimed movies on social issues, Bollywood too has some good movies revealing the reality on such matters. Here are some of Bollywood’s best movies that explore the habit of drug abuse and its side-effects. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Bollywood movies on drug abuse

Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi (2018)

Kaalakaandi is a Hindi language black comedy movie, written and directed by Akshat Verma. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, and Sobhita Dhulipala as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Rileen, who receives news of his growing stomach cancer, which is at its last stage. He is left heartbroken and decides to live life to the fullest, by smoking and taking LSD from a friend, but yet remains unhappy.

Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is a Hindi language black comedy crime drama, written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie cast Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the drug abuse by the youths in the Indian state of Punjab and the various conspiracies surrounding it.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju (2018)

Sanju is a Hindi language biographical comedy-drama, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie cast Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, his addiction with drugs and other unfortunate events that took place in the actor’s life and how he managed to fight everything and make a comeback.

Abhishek Bachchan's Dum Maaro Dum (2011)

Dum Maaro Dum is a Hindi language action thriller movie, directed by Rohan Sippy. The movie cast Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar, and Aditya Pancholi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the drug problem in the state of Goa and a cop trying to bust the racket.

Priyanka Chopra's Fashion (2008)

Fashion is a Hindi language drama, directed and co-produced by Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the dark underbelly of the fashion industry and the lives of supermodels who get caught in the world of drugs.

