Bollywood Movies About Mumbai Underworld That You Need To Watch, Take A Look

Mumbai has played a major role in several Bollywood films. While some movies are light-hearted and fun, some other films showcase Mumbai's dark underbelly and its underground criminal activities. These criminal activities, organised crimes, mafias, and illegal trades have all been captured in many Bollywood films. So take a look at these Bollywood films that capture the dark underbelly of Mumbai.

Bollywood movies about Mumbai underworld

1. Black Friday

Black Friday is considered to be one of Anurag Kashyap’s best work to this day. The film revolves around the facts of the 1993 Bombay bomb blast investigation. The film dives deep into how Bombay’s underworld circuit was involved in these blasts. Anurag Kashyap not only chose to base the story on facts but also chose to use real names.

2. Vaastav

Vaastav is a fictional tale that talks about the rise of an ordinary man in Mumbai’s underworld. The Mahesh Manjrekar directed film stars actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Although the film’s storyline is fictional it does provide the audience a fair idea about Bombay’s underworld.

3. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Just like Black Friday, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai also reflects on real-life stories involved in Bombay’s underworld. The film takes a closer look at the life of crime-lord Haji Mastan. Actor Ajay Devgn played Mastan’s role. Whereas, Emraan Hashmi plays Dawood Ibrahim’s role. Before, becoming a wanted criminal on Interpol’s list, Dawood Ibrahim started as Haji’s right hand.

4. Shootout at Lokhandwala

Shootout at Lokhandwala is another Bollywood film that is based on true shootout events. The film revolves around the shooting that took place between Mumbai Police and Maya Dola’s gangsters. In the film, Vivek Oberoi plays Dola’s role whereas, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of the lead investigative officer A.A. Khan.

5. Ab Tak Chappan

Ab Tak Chappan is a crime thriller film based on the life of real-life encounter specialist Daya Nayak. In the film, Ab Tak Chappan, Nana Patekar plays the role of Sadhu Agashe. Agashe’s life is inspired by Nayak’s real-life experiences while encountering a total of 56 gangsters. A sequel for the film was also released in 2015.

