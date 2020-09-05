Bollywood Movies Based On Mumbai: From 'The Lunchbox' To 'Jaane Tu Ya...Jaane Na'

Mumbai is home to one of the biggest film industries in the world. The Hindi film industry or Bollywood is located in Mumbai, so no wonder many movies have successfully captured the essence of this vast and diverse city. So take a look at some of these movies below.

Bollywood movies based on Mumbai

1. Wake Up Sid

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut film, Wake Up Sid is no less than a Mumbai city tour. The film captures Mumbai like a true native. Wake Up Sid will not only show you the city in a glance but also give you an idea about the city’s work culture and how the city facilitates the dreams of people across the country.

2. Life In a Metro

Life In a Metro is another Bollywood movie that takes you on a Mumbai tour. Life In a Metro captures the heart of Mumbai by taking a close look at the lives of people who live in this metro city. Once again this film like Wake Up Sid talks about work culture and how people manage to slow down in this fast-paced metro city.

3. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Mumbai is the home to thousands of people and their everyday lives. Mumbai’s culture gave birth to another fan favourite film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Even though the film revolves around a college romance, it successfully shows you different sites of the city. The films shooting locations in Mumbai play a pivotal role in the film.

4. The Lunchbox

The heart of Mumbai is not only in its culture, people, and sites, but its “Dabbawalas”. Mumbai Dabbawalas are famous for their excellent services and impeccable delivery time. No wonder, filmmaker Ritesh Batra captured this essence in his film through a love story. While Mumbai looks all busy and crowded in the film, it also provides this love story with a chance encounter that none of our protagonists ever expected.

5. Dhobi Ghat

While Mumbai is also hustling and bustling and never seems to slow down, the city also has a quieter side to it. Amongst the city’s volume, many stories depict the loneliness and longing that comes while living in this metropolitan. These stories about loneliness and missing out on love is captured perfectly in the film, Dhobi Ghat.

