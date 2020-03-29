Bollywood Movies Dubbed In Tamil From 'Dangal' To 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Most Tollywood films get dubbed in Hindi for the masses for the majority of people across the country. However, several Bollywood films have been dubbed in Tamil for the audience in the Southern part of the country. Therefore, here is a list of blockbuster Bollywood movies dubbed in Tamil, which should be in your watchlist:

1) Sultan

Salman Khan's Sultan is a sports drama which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar while it has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. The film stars Anushka Sharna as the female lead as she plays the role of Salman's wife in the film. The film has not only been dubbed in Tamil but also in Telugu. Sultan minted over ₹300 Crores at the box office.

2) Dangal

Dangal is based on the story of the Phogat family starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Aamir played the role of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's father in the film. Dangal has been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too and earned over ₹387 Crores at the box office domestically and was the highest-grossing Indian film until Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released at the box office.

3) Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Bajirao Mastani stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The story of the film revolves around the love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani, played by Ranveer and Deepika respectively. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in the film. This film was dubbed in both Tamil and Telugu and grossed around ₹184 Crores at the box office.

4) M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic of the former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Mahindra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni in the film while Disha Patani starred in the female role opposite Sushant. It has been dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil dubbed films.

5) Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Yet another Salman Khan starrer, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is directed by Sooraj Barjatya while it is produced by Rajshri Productions. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles along with Salman Khan. This family drama grossed over ₹210 Crores at the box office and has been dubbed in Telugu and Tamil.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, other blockbusters that have been dubbed in Tamil include Mom, Happy New Year, Gunday, Krrish 3, Dhoom 3, and Chennai Express.

