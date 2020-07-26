Bollywood Mujra Songs That Became Evergreen Hits

Over the years, Bollywood has created numerous musical gems which are remembered by the audience even today. A few of these songs fall into the category of Mujra which is basically a dance number where lyrics are the main focus. In this style, women can be seen gracefully pulling off a traditional Kathak routine with the most precise expressions. Here is a look at a few Bollywood Mujra songs which are much-loved by the audience.

Bollywood Mujra songs

1. Dil Mera Muft Ka

Dil Mera Muft Ka is a relatively recent Bollywood Mujra song which was a part of the 2012 film, Agent Vinod. This song features actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a graceful dance video. The song interestingly combines the classic Mujra music with modern beats. Kareena Kapoor’s dance and the entire set up is the major attraction of this number. The music has been created by Pritam while the song has been sung by Nandini Shrikar, Altamush Faridi, and Shadab Sabri, amongst others.

2. In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke

In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke is an evergreen Mujra song which released in the year 1981. The song is from the film Umrao Jaan and features actor Rekha in a stunning avatar. Her expressions and strong eye contact, combined with the catchy tune, make this piece memorable for many. The main attraction of this song is the lyrics which have been penned down by Akhlaq Mohammed Khan Shahryar.

3. Maar Dala

Maar Dala is another Mujra number which was a part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Devdas. The song features fan-favourite Madhuri Dixit who can be seen dancing in an open hall along with a few other women. The choreography of this song and its implementation by Madhuri Dixit are something that stayed with the audience. The music, which has been composed by Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma, puts forth the emotions of the characters rightly.

4. Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi

Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi is a song from the 1972 film Pakeezah. This song falls under the category of evergreen super hits from the 70s. The song features actor Meena Kumari whose heartfelt performance is hard to miss. The sets are simple and leave the viewers in awe with the stunning lighting and colours. This musical piece has been sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar while the music has been composed by Ghulam Mohammed.

Read Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post With Her 'favourite Boys' Makes Way For An Aww-dorable Picture

Also read Can Kareena's Anita As 'Bhabiji' Attract Akshay's Manmohan In The Soap's Bollywood Remake?

5. Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai

Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai is a piece from the 1963 film, Dil Hi Toh Hai. This song has been sung by Asha Bhosle and features actor Nutan. The song has a beautiful video where the actor can be seen dancing with a few background dancers. Actor Nutan presents the right blend of beauty and expressions in this evergreen hit.

Read Did Kangana's Team Take A Jibe At Kareena After Latter's Answer On Mangalyaan Goes Viral?

Also read Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Being Criticised For Stepping Out With Kareena, Taimur In Lockdown

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: T Series and Eros Now)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.