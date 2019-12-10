Bollywood Mystery-thrillers That Are A Must-watch For Every Movie Lover

Bollywood accounts for a number of different genres. From early Bollywood movies having romance as the most preferred genre to movies advancing with the genre of romantic comedies, the film industry has been expanding rapidly. One of these genres that have emerged in time in movies is mystery-thriller. From Gumnaam to Drishyam, Bollywood has produced numerous mystery thrillers that have managed to keep fans at the edge of their seats. Here are a few Bollywood mystery thrillers you need to watch.

Kahani (2012)

With a unique storyline of a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in the city of Kolkata with the help of a police officer, the movie released in 2012. It features Vidya Balan in the lead role. The movie is directed and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and it performed moderately well on the box office.

Special 26 (2013)

Special 26 released on February 8, 2013. The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey and features Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in lead roles. It is the story of a group of con artists who conduct raids as CBI officers to loot politicians and businessmen. The movie managed to perform moderately well at the box office.

Also Read| 2019 Bollywood movies: Photograph, Gone Kesh & other offbeat films

Talaash (2012)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Talaash released in November 2012. The movie is directed by Reema Kagti. It is based on the story of a police officer who engages in solving the death of a well-known actor while dealing with the death of his own son and the truth that gets revealed is unexpected. Talaash was both a critical and commercial success at the box office.

Also Read| 2019 Bollywood movies: Most memorable dialogues you must check out

Gumnaam (1965)

Gumnaam released on December 24, 1965. The movie is directed by Raja Nawathe. It features Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen and Mehmood in pivotal roles. Gumnaam became a box office hit and was the 8th highest-grossing film in India in 1965.

Also Read| 2019's Hollywood movies that did exceedingly well at the Indian box-office

Drishyam (2015)

Aja Devgn starrer Drishyam released in 2015. The movie is a story about a man who takes desperate measures to save his family from the dark side of the law after they commit an unexpected crime. Drishyam was a box office hit and one of the highest-grossing movies of 2015.

Also Read| Movies for which Judi Dench has won or was nominated for in BAFTA awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.