Bollywood News; Here Is How Actors Celebrated Their Christmas

This week has been an exciting week in Bollywood, with newer updates. People across the globe were enjoying the Christmas festive period. Bollywood stars also came together to spend their Christmas with their loved ones. Also, the much-awaited Dabangg 3 completed its first week along with a great response. Stars also ended their week with a special party hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Read more to see what happened in Bollywood last week.

Bollywood news wrap-up of the week

Dabangg 3 box office collections

This week marks the opening week of Dabangg 3 which has collected around ₹113.50 crore nett in the first week. It has also been reported that after a decent Thursday business there is a chance the movie can be an average fare if it can do decent business in the coming week. However, considering that the collections were 25 per cent down because the ongoing protests are affecting the footfall. It seems to be a difficult task to rope in better numbers but still, the Salman Khan-starrer has managed to cross the ₹100 crores mark in just five days.

Kareena Kapoor's Christmas

The Kapoors also hosted their famous Christmas brunch at Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home. Pictures from that event have surfaced the social media. The famous couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a grand Christmas brunch for their family and friends from the industry. Stars like Ali Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor and other popular faces were snapped at the party.

Garmi Song

Garmi song from the film Street Dancer 3D has been released which features Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The two seem to be the perfect combination because of their free-flowing dance moves on the party track. The song has been sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. It has also been penned and composed by Badshah himself.

