Bollywood Producer Parag Sanghvi Arrested For Fraud; Sent To Custody Till December 25

Film producer Parag Sanghvi has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for alleged fraud. The producer is known for his work in films like Partner, Bhoot Returns, Sarkar, Ab Tak Chappan and The Attacks of 26/11. He has been accused of committing a housing deal fraud involving the sale of two flats at Turner Road in the suburban Bandra area.

Parag has been remanded to police custody till December 25 after being produced before a local court on Tuesday. Sanghvi was arrested under sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 471, 120(b), 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges on him were cheating to the tune of Rs 13.75 crore, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, making a false document, forgery of valuable security, using as genuine a forged document and common intention.

Sanghvi was arrested following a First Information Report registered against him on a complaint by a person named Mahendra Shah. The FIR had been registered in 2018 and the investigation in the case by the EOW has been underway since then.

The person in his complaint has stated that he had bought three flats from Kamala Infra and Kamala Landmark Properties, companies of the Kamala Landmark group, in 2013.

Shah then rented out one of the flats to Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, another company of the Kamala Landmark group. Parag Sanghvi is one of the directors of Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd. The other two flats were rented out to Metalica Pvt Ltd.

The complainant has accused the Kamala Landmark Properties of selling his flats, despite it being on rent.

Producer Parag Sanghvi's other cases to make headlines

As per sources, there have been 30 cases registered against Parag Sanghvi, and this was one of them. Previously, the producer has also attracted a controversy for his alleged involvement in a cricket betting case as well as a money laundering case. His properties were raided in the investigations of the money laundering case and he was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI)