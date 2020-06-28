From 'Barso Re' To 'Cham Cham Cham': Bollywood Rain Songs To Dance Your Heart Out

Bollywood has a song for almost each and every occasion. From peppy dance numbers to romantic love songs, Bollywood has a song for all your moods. There are also several Bollywood rain songs, that you can dance to when it's pouring crazy. Aishwarya Rai's Barso Re to Shraddha Kapoor's Cham cham here are some top Bollywood rain songs that you can play while you have your little rain dance party.

Bollywood rain songs to play during your rain dance party

Barso Re

The song Barso Re from the movie Guru is the perfect song to play when you feel like dancing in the rain. This song was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's introductory song in the movie Guru. Apart from the melodious tunes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's happy dance in the rain is a delight for her fans to watch.

Cham Cham

Another Bollywood rain song to add to your playlist is Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff featured Cham Cham. The popular song is from the movie Baaghi. The song itself will make you want to get on your feet and moreover, Shraddha Kapoor's hook step from the song is a must-try.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is from the movie Mohra. The song from this movie got popular than the movie itself. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's chemistry in this sensuous song was most loved by the audience. This is another song you could add to your playlist while dancing in the rain.

Ghanan Ghanan

One of the most popular Bollywood rain songs of the 90s is Ghanan Ghanan from the film Lagaan. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film Lagaan starred Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles along with an ensemble cast. The music of Ghanan Ghanan was composed by A.R Rahman and sung by top artists like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan & Shaan.

Idhar Chala Me Udhar Chala

Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala is another popular Bollywood rain song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The song is from the film Koi Mil Gaya. This Bollywood rain song is melodious enough to make you happy and dance in the rain. This song is surely a must-add to your playlist.

