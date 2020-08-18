From 'Baarish' To 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'; Top 10 Bollywood Rain Songs To Listen On Loop

There is a Bollywood song for almost each of your mood. From a party song to a romantic slow song, Bollywood has a song for the rainy season too. Sitting at a cosy corner in your house with a cup of tea, you could play some amazing Bollywood songs while you admire the rain, by your window or your balcony. Here are 10 rainy season songs you would love listening to on loop this monsoon .

Bollywood rain songs to enjoy

Ek ladki bheegi bhagi se

In the melodious voice of Kishore Kumar, the song Ek ladki Bheegi Bhaagi si is from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The black and white classic song features legendary actor Madhubala.

Cham cham cham

Featuring actors Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, another rain song you could listen to, on a loop is Cham Cham. The song is from the film Baaghi.

Baarish - Half girlfriend

The romantic song Baarish from the film Half-Girlfriend, featuring actors Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The song Baarish was sung by Ash King & Shashaa Tirupati. Half-girlfriend is adapted from a novel with the same name, written by Chetan Bhagat.

Baarish- Yaariyan

From the film Yaariyan, the song Baarish features Himanshu Koli and Rakul Preet Singh. This is another monsoon song you could listen to. It is one of the most anticipated songs from the film which also have song amazing lyrics sung by Mohammed Irfan.

Hum tum Ek Kamre

The song Hum Tum Ek Kamre Me features Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The song is from the film Bobby, which was the debut movie of both the actors,' Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Bhaagre re Mann

The song Bhaage re Mann was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and featured actors Rahul Bose Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song is from the film Chameli.

Rim jhim gire saavan

From the film Manzil, the song Rim Jhim Gire Sawan was another popular song sung by Kishore Kumar. This song features actor Amitabh Bachchan and Moushmi Chatterjee.

Barso re Megha Megha

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the song Barso Re is from the film Guru. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's amazing dance steps from the song, Shreya Ghoshal's soothing voice made the song more beautiful.

Tip tip barsa paani

One of the most sensuous songs of Bollywood is Tip Tip Barsa paani. The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is from the film Mohra and features actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Ghanan Ghanan

Another Bollywood rain song you could listen to is Ghanan Ghanan, from the film Lagaan. In the melodious voice of Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the song features Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh and an ensemble cast from the film.

