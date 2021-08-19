Bollywood Recap Aug 19: Kiara's Heartfelt Note, Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Mahesh Babu

Shershaah | Kiara Advani Pens Down Heartfelt Note Addressed To Captain Vikram Batra And Dimple Cheema

Shershaah was recently released for the audience and met with a positive response. The movie was praised for its storyline and performance, especially of the lead actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of the movie, recently took to her Instagram and wrote a note addressed to Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Read more

Will Ranbir Kapoor Replace Mahesh Babu In Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming 3D Epic ‘Ramayana’?

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana has been in the news for multiple reasons, one of them being its casting. There were reports going around recently that Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan would take on the lead roles in the film as Ram and Ravana respectively. However, the much-loved Ranbir Kapoor has now been approached to take on the role of Lord Ram. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee Speaks On Acting Process; Shares How He Copes With Anxiety Before Shoot

Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about his acting process and how he coped with anxiety before commencing a shoot. He mentioned that he gives great importance to the script of the project he is shooting for. As per ANI he said,

“Script plays an important role in every film. I follow my script very seriously. I keep reading it. I keep making notes just to remind myself about all the scenes. I am fascinated with scripts that I agree to work on. I keep going through it till I know it backwards and know each and every scene. I always get nervous before the shoot...so to get rid of that nervousness I keep reading my script.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bombay HC Grants Interim Stay On Defamation Suit Against Bhansali

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt found itself in hot waters after a defamation suit was filed by a local court against the makers earlier this year. In the latest development, the Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay on the proceedings of the criminal defamation case until September 7. The case was filed by one of the four adopted sons of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Babu Rawji Shah. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Had 'fleeting Thought' About Surrogacy; Reveals Saif Ali Khan's Reaction

Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan considered going for surrogacy before they conceived their second child, Jeh. In her conversation with Hindustan Times Brunch, Kareena said that she had a 'fleeting thought' about surrogacy. She also talked about Saif's reaction after hearing the same. Read more

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI/ RANBIR KAPOOR'S FANPAGE INSTAGRAM