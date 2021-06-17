Bollywood Recap: Lisa Haydon's Baby Shower Pictures; Neena's Revelation About Subhash Ghai

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 17, 2021. From Lisa Haydon's baby shower to Neena Gupta’s revelation about Subhash Ghai in her autobiography, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Lisa Haydon's baby shower pictures

Lisa Haydon is on her way to embrace motherhood for the third time, as her third child arrives by the end of this month. Now, as her due date inches closer, Lisa received a warm and beautifully done–up baby shower by her bunch of girlfriends. The actor shared multiple pictures from the celebrations in three posts on her Instagram feed, on June 17, 2021. The décor was a combination of the lightest tones of pink with white added to it, mostly including floral wreaths and arrangements.

Neena Gupta's revelation about Subhash Ghai

Neena Gupta's memoir, Sach Kahun Toh, sees the actor make a myriad of revelations regarding her personal as well as her professional life. The actor spoke about the time when she went over her outfit look test ahead of filming the iconic Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai music number. She revealed that "They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch bharo.’ He had visualized something…bigger for the rendition. I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director".

Mahesh Babu's son tops Telangana swimming competition

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shrirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni recently made it to the top 8 swimmers competition in Telangana state among his age group. In an Instagram post, Namrata Shirodkar added a video of Gautam swimming in their indoor house pool. Her caption read, "Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hard work, channeling the mentioned technique into speed and precision."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul come together to promote NUMI Paris

A French luxury brand named NUMI Paris has roped in Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his rumored girlfriend Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as its new brand ambassadors. Rahul and Shetty have been hired to promote NUMI Paris' handcrafted eyewear collection. Both, Rahul and Shetty took to their official Instagram handle to share the news about their partnership with NUMI Paris, where they shared a picture of them together sporting stylish sunglasses. The campaign with KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty was launched today and it is expected to run throughout the ICC Test Championship.

Anushka Sen tests positive for COVID-19 on KKK11 sets

Television actor Anushka Sen is currently in Cape Town, where she is filming for the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. It was recently reported by SpotboyE that Anushka, who is also the youngest participant on the show has tested positive for COVID-19. All the contestants took precautionary tests on Monday and Anushka's test came back positive on Tuesday. Neither the actor nor anybody from the show's team has confirmed it yet.

