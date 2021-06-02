Bollywood Recap: Shreya Ghoshal Names Her Son Devyaan, Vidya Balan's Sherni Trailer Drops

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 2, 2021. From Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal revealing her newborn son's name to Vidya Balan's film Sherni's trailer release, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood news

Shreya Ghoshal reveals her newborn son's name

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently welcomed her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The popular singer took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a picture where she and her husband could be seen holding the little munchkin. Ghoshal revealed the name of her son in the caption as well and wrote, "Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love, only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It is still feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life♥️🙏🏻"

Hansal Mehta's father passes away

Popular filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle today to share the unfortunate news of his father's demise. The Scam 1992 director wrote an emotional and heartwarming tribute for his father and shared a picture with him on his social media handle. Mehta also thanked his father for all the unconditional love and called him a legend and his hero. Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, and Manoj Bajpayee paid their condolences as well.

I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero. pic.twitter.com/JkISj0mrKA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 1, 2021

Arjun Kapoor talks about his relationship with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now and recently, Arjun revealed that his girlfriend knows him inside out. He confessed that even if he tried to hide something, she easily spots it whether he had a rough day or there is something he is missing. He also said that there were times when she would just be in good mood and she easily guesses it right.

Sherni trailer released

Vidya Balan's upcoming OTT release Sherni's trailer was released earlier today and has garnered positive reviews from fans. The actor plays the role of a forest officer who is brought in to rid the villagers of a tiger. The trailer shows Vidya's character trying to save the villagers as well as fight patriarchy at the same time. The movie is slated to hit screens on June 18 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Bollywood celebrities celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community

Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month around the world in dedication to the LGBTQIA+ Community. This month-long celebration helps the community bring up their visibility and their right to live a dignified life. Bollywood actors like Sharad Kelkar, Ananya Panday, Mithila Palkar among others took to their social media handles and wished their fans and followers as the pride month began yesterday.

Image - Vidya Balan, Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.