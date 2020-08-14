Bollywood Sequels That Are Better Than Original Movies; See Full List

Numerous Bollywood hit movies have multiple sequels. While some of them fail to fulfil the expectations of viewers, others were an upgrade to their predecessors. So, we have compiled some of the best Bollywood sequels, which have garnered a better response than the original movies from the critics and the audience alike. Read on:

Bollywood sequels that are better than original movies

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Lage Raho Munna Bhai stars Sanjay Dutt reprising his role of Munna Bhai alongside Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. It is a sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama Munna Bhai MBBS. The 2006 Rajkumar Hirani-directorial revolves around an underworld don, who studies the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and starts seeing his spirit. He also interacts with the freedom fighter's spirit and assists people in solving their issues and conflicts with peace.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. It emerged out to be a blockbuster at the box-office. It also received various awards and accolades.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns, an Aanand L Rai-directorial, features Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhaskar, and Deepak Dobriyal, and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles. The sequel to Tanu Weds Manu opened to massive critical acclaim. Kangana Ranaut also garnered high praise from critics for her dual roles in the romantic comedy movie.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a sequel to the 2011 Luv Ranjan-directorial. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj in the lead roles. The movie revolves around problems that the youth face in relationships. Kartik Aaryan's monologue about his relationship became widely popular and the film was loved by the audience. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a box-office hit upon its release in 2015.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The 2017 action thriller movie is a sequel to the 2012 flick Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around the RAW agents, who come out of retirement and rescue a group of nurses whom a terrorist organization has held hostage in Iraq. The Bollywood movie garnered positive reviews with critics applauding Salman Khan and Katrina kaif’s action sequences. Tiger Zinda Hai also received numerous awards and accolades. Check out the trailer below:

