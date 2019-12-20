Bollywood Star Among 25 Most Viewed Celebrities In Giphy List 2019

GIPHY recently released the list of its top 25 'most viewed' GIFs and the only Bollywood star who made it to the top among Hollywood stars like Khalid, Keanu Reeves, Nick Jonas was none other than Preity G Zinta. The American online database which allows users to share short looping videos with no sound described the list with 'plenty of joy, a healthy amount of frustration, a dash of indifference'. Jasmine Masters bagged the top spot with her 'and I Oop' GIF receiving 419.1 million views while Nick Jonas's 'say hello' became the third most viewed GIF with 289.1 million views.

drumroll plz 🥁🥁🥁



here are the top 3 most viewed GIFs on GIPHY in 2019!



at #3, we have @nickjonas!! 💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/XaD6M9MTCD — GIPHY (@GIPHY) December 5, 2019

Preity G Zinta came at 21 with her 'excited' GIF which received 134.4 million views and became the only Indian star in the list of 2019. Others who were also viewed the most in the year were Drake, Eve Polastri, Kit Harrington, Jack Nicholson, Lisa Kudrow.

Adnan Swami's 'spot on' GIF

GIFs have been widely used by celebrities or netizens in general to express their 'unsaid' emotions. Recently Adnan Swami had a hilarious take on Pakistan’s interest in India’s internal matters as he used a Jim Carrey GIF. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Adnan Sami wrote, “On every Indian internal matter, Pak be like...”. Along with the text, he shared a GIF of Jim Carrey from Ace Ventura, where he is moving around in front of the camera and looking into it with curiosity. The Twitteratti had a hearty laugh over it. They termed his post, ‘spot on’, ‘perfect’, ‘befitting reply’ and more.

On every Indian internal matter, Pak be like... 😄 pic.twitter.com/RMybRyDeUK — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 15, 2019

