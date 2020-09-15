Bollywood Stars, Local Artists Join Chips Brand's ‘Artwork For Heartwork’ Campaign

A special exhibition has been launched with over 100 art pieces contributed by 100 artists and 10 celebrities to support the unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, and shopkeepers among others. Smile Foundation, in partnership with LAY’S India, has launched the special exhibition ‘Artwork for Heartwork’ to raise funds for procuring hygiene kits for such unsung heroes.

Renowned actors like Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Karan Tacker, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, who has made a special mark with his contribution during the ongoing pandemic, have contributed for the cause. The original artwork will be showcased at artandfound.co and all sale proceeds will go to Smile Foundation to procure hygiene kits.

The artist community, which includes college students from the National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA), has come together to contribute towards the noble cause. As many as 100 local artists including painters, photographers and digital artists have contributed to original artwork for the “Artwork for Heartwork” cause. As part of this initiative, LAY’S is making virtual packs showing the best paintings from the ‘Artwork for Heartwork’ campaign.

Read: Population Foundation Of India Launches ‘Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai’ Campaign

Read: Trafficking Survivors Keep Children Safe In Bihar Villages Through Cycle Campaign

Sonu Sood express pleasure

Celebs have contributed sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles to help raise funds for the initiative. Actor Sonu Sood said in a statement that the Artwork for Heartwork campaign is a great tribute to the unsung heroes of India. He said that he is glad to be part of this initiative and showcase his gratitude by donating an acrylic painting as a tribute to their tireless efforts.

“Art as a medium has always inspired me to express more than words. I hope that all of us can come together and give these unsung heroes the care they deserve in every way possible,” said Sonu Sood.

Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation appreciated PepsiCo’s long-standing partnership with the foundation in launching the Artwork for Heartwork campaign. Mishra said that they will enable consumers to purchase the art and be part of a larger movement, adding that the campaign is at the heart of our philosophy of 'Civic Driven Change'.

Read: Kejriwal Says AAP's Campaign To Check Oxygen Levels Can Save Lives

Read: 'Still Dependent On Nitish': Tejashwi Takes Dig At BJP On 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' Campaign

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.