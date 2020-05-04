Bollywood Stars Join TikTok's 'Mat Kar Forward' Campaign To Fight Misinformation

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the whole world, as the number of infected people and deaths due to the same is increasing exponentially globally. Amid the outbreak, a lot of false information has been circulating on social media, creating confusion in the minds of the people. Starting from herbal remedies for coronavirus infection to communal content, audio clips declaring national emergency are a few examples of rampant circulation of fake news on social media platforms which have been sparking panic in people.

Bollywood stars join TikTok's Mat Kar Forward campaign to fight fake news

To stop forwarding videos which do not have verified information, video-sharing social networking service TikTok has launched a campaign titled Mat Kar Forward which star celebrities like Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The short film directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu, opens up with celebrities having a round table discussion. The four celebrities can be heard talking about how dangerous the virus is and how easily it can spread. As the video progresses, it is revealed that they are talking about misinformation and fake news which often pushes people into making ill-informed choices, eroding trust and impacting communities.

All of us are responsible for it at some point or the other. All of us have helped this disease spread. But it's time to bring a change, and the change begins with you. #MatKarForward https://t.co/NP7OklnUoA@TikTok_IN pic.twitter.com/5L0pFiVq1Q — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 4, 2020

In the end, the clip concluded with the stars explaining different types of misinformation that are bombarded on social media every day. Taking a jibe at some of the misinformation being spread in today’s’ time, the stars named a few of them. Ayushmann said “sleeping while facing towards north direction can help one cure diabetes,” while Sara Ali Khan said that another misinformation being spread is “forwarding a particular message will result in the birth of a baby boy.” Kriti Sanon said, “ Doing a particular thing will cure cancer, and not doing anything will result in an earthquake.” And people trust these videos and messages blindly. The stars, in the end, gave a solution to how such be stopped from spreading. “If you ever come across any video and message which is not verified by the government directly or has no authentic source attached to it, so do not forward it,” said Ayushmann.

