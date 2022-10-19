In an unfortunate incident, a chopper crashed near the Lincholi area in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, October 18. The crash left seven people, including 2 pilots and 5 passengers, who were travelling onboard dead, according to the Uttarakhand government.

After the news about the crash surfaced on social media, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles while sending their prayers to the families of the deceased. With the probe and search operation underway, Bollywood stars expressed their sincere grief.

Bollywood stars mourn demise of pilgrims in Uttarakhand plane crash

Several actors took to social media to send their condolences while praying for the families who lost their loved ones in the crash. "Sending my deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the helicopter crash today," Sanjay Dutt tweeted. Followed by Manoj Bajpayee who penned, "Extremely disheartened to hear about the unfortunate #helicoptercrash in #kedarnath today. My heart goes out to the victims’ families (praying hands emoji) #OmShanti.”

Sunny Del who was 'deeply saddened' to know about the tragic crash, wrote, "Deeply Saddened to hear about the Kedarnath Helicopter tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the pilgrims and the pilot. Om Shanti."

Randeep Hooda also mourned the demise of the pilgrims who lost their lives in the crash. "Saddened to hear about the #HelicopterCrash in Kedarnath which was carrying pilgrims to the temple. Heartfelt condolences to the victim families #Kedarnath," he wrote.

The crash reportedly took place 2-2.5 km away from Kedarnath holy shrine. As per the preliminary information, the helicopter-- Bell 407 belonging to private firm Aryan Aviation, carrying pilgrims from Phata, crashed due to a technical snag. The visuals coming from the crash site show mountainous terrain and low-hanging clouds.

Earlier, apart from the stars, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reacted to the plane crash and called the incident "unfortunate." "Very sad news has been received of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," Uttarakhand CM tweeted.

