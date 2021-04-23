Bollywood Stars Share Thoughts As India Battles Deadly COVID-19 Wave

The second wave of COVID-19 has sent shockwaves across the nation. As the number of infected cases reached highest-ever figures amid the record number of deaths, the shortage of medicines, beds, and oxygen has created a challenging situation for the healthcare system. Celebrities of the film industry too expressed their worry about the crisis, extending their prayers and hopes.

Bollywood stars on COVID-19 waves

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was among those who tweeted, conveying that he was praying for everyone amid the current crisis.

Praying for Everybody. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 22, 2021

Actor Dia Mirza too sent the same message while urging everyone to stay at home and be safe by washing hands.

Numerous persons have been making pleas on medicine, oxygen, and bed availability on Twitter, and celebrities shared their take on the helpful attitudes that was making a difference. Actors like Shruti Seth and Nikita Dutta wrote that it was ‘heartening’ to see the ‘humanity’ on their timelines.

Eventually the people rescue each other.

So heartening to see the out pouring of support for all those suffering right now.



May everyone you know who is sick, recover soon.

Love & prayers

Heal soon, India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

Stay safe! — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 22, 2021

The political toxicity on Twitter makes you want to stay away from it.

But the humanity shown by some, trying hard to help one another keeps you hooked on. ðŸ’• — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) April 22, 2021

Actors like Raj Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, Lisa Ray, Divyendu Sharma, singers like Arjun Kanungo, Tulsi Kumar shared their pain on witnessing the rise in the number of cases and the battles for treatment. Right from asking for ‘international help’, a joint fight led by political parties, expressing worry for their families and urging all to stay at home and hoping that one remains positive. there were different kinds of reactions.

à¤²à¤— à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‡à¤²à¥à¤¥ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¤® à¤¹à¥€ ICU à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¤¿à¤›à¤²à¥‡ à¤šà¥Œà¤¬à¥€à¤¸ à¤˜à¤‚à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 306 à¤®à¥Œà¤¤à¥¤ à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¾à¤•à¤¼à¥€ à¤œà¤—à¤¹à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤¦à¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤…à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤œà¤¼à¤¾ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¶à¥à¤•à¤¿à¤² à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤ à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤šà¥‡ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¹à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¥€à¤š à¤›à¥€à¤¨à¤¾-à¤à¤ªà¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤…à¤¸à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯ à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¨ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) April 22, 2021

It’s so bad out there , my heart aches looking at Twitter. People are dying by the 1000s. I feel helpless. I am worried for my family. I can’t imagine what it’s like in hospitals. And there is nothing that anyone can do except staying home... ðŸ˜” — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) April 22, 2021

I know my tears are meaningless but I, like so many, feel helpless. India needs international support. India needs oxygen. After supplying much needed vaccines to Canada and other countries, the favour must be returned @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/T4nB4oeMdH — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 22, 2021

All political parties need to come together, join hands and fight against CORONA Virus.



We have a huge population and if we don’t work together, this Virus will never leave us!



Be the Leaders we want you to be!ðŸ™ðŸ¼#StaySafe #PrayforEachOther — divyenndu (@divyenndu) April 23, 2021

So many people suffering so many friends family members acquaintances are infected getting calls and messages from known and unknown for desperate help.never felt so helpless .Praying hard for this suffering of the people to end and this time to pass soon!! Please stay indoors!ðŸ™ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 23, 2021

We are all going through tough n trying times and we all are in it together ðŸ˜‡ Hum mein se kaafi log bohot difficult situations mein hain .. let’s stay positive. This too shall pass and yes let’s try n extend our help to others in any way possible ðŸ™ — Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) April 22, 2021

India registers record daily cases

Meanwhile, India continued to register a record rise of daily cases for the past few days, as it notched 3.32 lakh new cases on Friday. The tally of 2263 deaths too was the highest number of casualties in a single day. Apart from the statistics, states approaching other states for help in arrangements of oxygen supply and more have been dominating headlines.