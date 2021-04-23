Last Updated:

Bollywood Stars Share Thoughts As India Battles Deadly COVID-19 Wave

Bollywood stars share thoughts with prayers, worry and hope as India battled the deadly second wave of COVID-19, that has created a crisis situation.

Joel Kurian
The second wave of COVID-19 has sent shockwaves across the nation. As the number of infected cases reached highest-ever figures amid the record number of deaths, the shortage of medicines, beds, and oxygen has created a challenging situation for the healthcare system. Celebrities of the film industry too expressed their worry about the crisis, extending their prayers and hopes.

Bollywood stars on COVID-19 waves

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was among those who tweeted, conveying that he was praying for everyone amid the current crisis.

Actor Dia Mirza too sent the same message while urging everyone to stay at home and be safe by washing hands.

Numerous persons have been making pleas on medicine, oxygen, and bed availability on Twitter, and celebrities shared their take on the helpful attitudes that was making a difference. Actors like Shruti Seth and Nikita Dutta wrote that it was ‘heartening’ to see the ‘humanity’ on their timelines.

Actors like Raj Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, Lisa Ray, Divyendu Sharma, singers like Arjun Kanungo, Tulsi Kumar shared their pain on witnessing the rise in the number of cases and the battles for treatment. Right from asking for ‘international help’, a joint fight led by political parties, expressing worry for their families and urging all to stay at home and hoping that one remains positive. there were different kinds of reactions.  

India registers record daily cases

Meanwhile, India continued to register a record rise of daily cases for the past few days, as it notched 3.32 lakh new cases on Friday. The tally of 2263 deaths too was the highest number of casualties in a single day. Apart from the statistics, states approaching other states for help in arrangements of oxygen supply and more have been dominating headlines. 

