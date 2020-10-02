Bollywood Stars Visit Goa For 'detox'? 'Special Villa' Steward Spills Beans Amid NCB Probe

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues its investigation in the drug angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput death's and the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, Republic Media Network's SIT has revealed that several A-listers visit Goa for 'detox' purposes. Sources said the Bollywood stars book these villas for shooting and holiday purposes but they actually visit them for 'detox' so that when they are tested for drugs, the report does not show they consumed them.

Republic stung a caretaker of a 'special' villa where the celebs visit through 'an agent' so that the details of their visit is not publicly revealed. "They (Celebrities) come with agents because they know it will be safe and there is more personal space available," the caretaker said.

Last week, sources informed that the NCB will summon 10 actors and producers for questioning in the upcoming days. This comes after the central anti-drug agency recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, and Republic found out that Phase 3 of the investigation will begin next. NCB has also arrested a Bollywood producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was previously employed with a top Bollywood banner. The agency has so far arrested at least 19 persons in these cases

NCB's 'Phase 3' of Bollywood drug probe

Sources have told Republic that the 'Phase 3' of NCB's Bollywood drug probe will see names even bigger and more influential than Deepika Padukone and the others coming under the agency's radar. Furthermore, the four actors summoned so far - Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh - appear to all have 'read from the same script', sources said, adding that they have only piled on the trouble for themselves by doing so and are aware that they are cornered.

All four have claimed that 'hash isn't a drug', while two have also tried to claim that the NCB isn't versed with 'Bollywood English'. Lastly, the NCB is said to be shocked at the pressure it is coming under over Kshitij Prasad's arrest, from bureaucrats and politicians. The agency is confident, however, that a lot of names will come out over the course of his interrogation in custody, and has also dismissed as 'malicious' claims of physical overreach in its grilling of the director/producer who was once associated with a top Bollywood production banner. Sources told Republic that the NCB has a lot more evidence it hasn't presented yet and another set of summons for the actors hasn't been ruled out.

