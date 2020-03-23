Bollywood Stars Who Made It Big And Fulfilled Their Dreams After Joining Bollywood

Many of us dream of living the life of a Bollywood star, and very few succeed in doing it. Many of the actors we know have struggled to become stars that they are today. Their struggle stories tell us how most of the stars rose to fame in the industry despite challenges.



Stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Remo D’Souza often talk about the many dreams they had that they have now fulfilled or with the power and money they have. Here are a few stars who fulfilled their dreams.

Read Also| Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania Calls Irrfan Khan A ‘legend’, Says He Doesn’t Need Comebacks

Mithun Chakraborty

The list of the Bollywood stars who fulfilled their dreams will not be complete without the name of Mithun Chakraborty. The 'Disco Dancer of India', Mithun Chakraborty was a Naxalite and from there he has become a superstar. He is loved not only in India but in Russia too. Mithun Chakraborty's journey to stardom had plenty of roadblocks but he achieved his dream of becoming one of the most iconic actors in India.

Read Also| Irrfan Khan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Got A Style Makeover; See Pictures

Remo D’Souza

ABCD director and choreographer Remo D’Souza also struggled a lot to join the industry. Today, he has become the face of many dance shows and films. He had many dreams after he made it big in the industry. One of his wishes reportedly was to work with stars like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhu Deva, which he fulfilled. Now, Remo D’Souza wises to work with Hrithik Roshan in making an action film with the star.

Read Also| Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' Wins Hearts Of Bollywood Celebs Including Kriti Sanon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The star, who made his debut many years ago, got recognition from the film Gangs Of Wasseypur. After this, he has almost fulfilled all his dreams. He lives in a posh neighbourhood at Versova with his family and has worked alongside the best of the best in Bollywood. It seems likes Nawazuddin is surely living his dream life.

Read Also| Irrfan Khan Says His Character In 'Angrezi Medium' Does 'what He Wanted His Mom To Do'

(source: Nawzuddin Siddiqui & Remo D'Souza Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.