Three Bollywood Actors Who Stepped Into The Indian Political Sector

It is common to see Indian political parties approaching some celebrities to use their power and mass popularity. The actors of the film industry have tried their hands in the political sector and some are still in the governing parties of the country. Here's a list of some Bollywood celebrities who turned into politicians.

Also Read | Bollywood: Top 5 Romantic Movies To Binge-watch Right Now

Actors in Politics:

Shatrughan Sinha

The star was initially a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for two terms as a Lok Sabha member. The star later left the BJP to join the opposition party, Congress. In 1992, Sinha made his politics debut in which he was fielded against late actor-politician Rajesh Khanna of the Congress party.

Also Read | Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Sadhana Cut: Bollywood Movies That Set Trend

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, who is known for her acting and production work in television, started her political career in the year 2003 and went to become the vice president of the Maharastra Youth Wing. She currently holds the position of Union Textile Minister and is an MP elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Gujarat.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies That You Should Watch If You Are A Fan Of History

Had a productive meeting with officials from @MSDESkillIndia & @MinistryWCD on ways to reduce gender gap in skilling & up-skill frontline workers as child care / geriatric professionals. pic.twitter.com/PW5gOEPbbJ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 6, 2019

Sunil Dutt

The late actor made took his first step into politics in the year 1984 who was elected for five years from the Mumbai North-West constituency. He was appointed as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2004-2005. His daughter decided to follow his footsteps and fought for the same position in 2006 and is currently fighting for the Mumbai North Central seat.

Also Read | Bollywood: The Spiritual Side Of These Actors Will Surprise You

Remembering actor, producer, director and politician #SunilDutt on his death anniversary. A fine human being, he was elected 5 times to Lok Sabha as Congress MP. He went on padyatra from Mumbai to Amritsar during the height of Punjab militancy. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/T6ZwUk0H12 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 25, 2019

Also Read | Rana Dagubatti & Venkatesh: South Actors Who Have Acted In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.