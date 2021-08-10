Bollywood Top 5: Mega-starrer 'Jee Le Zara', 20 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai & A Lot More

Preity Zinta feels 'surreal' celebrating 20 Years of cult film 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Preity Zinta went down the memory lane as the National Award-winning film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years today. Preity, who played one of the movie's lead characters, got nostalgic and shared the memories associated with the movie on social media. The 2001 coming-of-age romance film saw a powerful star cast of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta come together in the Farhan Akhtar directorial. The movie went on to receive several accolades post its release, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. The actor, on Tuesday, uploaded an edited clip that features many stills from the movie with the title track of the film playing the background.

Priyanka Chopra talks conceptualization of film with Katrina, Alia for 'Jee Le Zara'

The makers of Jee Le Zara took to their official Twitter account and released a motion poster. The poster promised a girl version of Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Following the announcement, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to recall the time she came up with the idea for the movie.

Rewinding to pre-pandemic Mumbai in November 2019, Chopra recalled wanting to do another Hindi movie as soon as possible. However, she had a few conditions about the movie and one of them being that it needs to be an all-female cast film. She wrote, "But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

Kartik Aaryan grooves to Dhanush's ‘Rowdy Baby’; Watch him shake a leg here

Kartik Aaryan has again hopped into his dancing shoes to flaunt some of his best dance moves. The actor has taken the internet by storm with his latest post on Instagram, where he is grooving on Dhanush’s hit song-- Rowdy Baby. The energetic song that has gained huge applauds among the audience, has made Kartik Aaryan shake a leg and flaunt his skills.

Kangana Ranaut spends fun time with sister Rangoli and nephew Prithivi In Budapest; See pictures

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up her shooting for her next spy thriller, Dhaakad in Budapest, is spending some quality time with her family. Kangana’s sister/manager, Rangoli Chandel surprised the star by visiting Budapest with her son Prithvi. The Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures from the fun time with her nephew and sister.

Tiger Shroff feels 'great honour and pride' as he presents new song 'Vande Mataram'

After impressing fans with his acting prowess, actor Tiger Shroff has come out with a patriotic song, titled Vande Mataram. Sharing the song's link on his Instagram account ahead of the country's 75th Independence day, the Heropanti actor said that he takes 'great honour and pride' in dedicating the song to the nation and its people. Apart from lending his voice for the patriotic anthem, he has also featured in its official music video. The actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Remo D'Souza for the song. While Bhagnani is producing the song, Remo D'Souza is directing the music video.

