Deepika Padukone Wishing Ranveer Singh & Other Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

Production and filming of several Bollywood projects are still on hold. However, celebrities are quite active on their Instagram handle. Take a look at the top five Instagram posts that made rounds on the internet this week (July 5-July 10)-

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Old Picture From A School Trip Is Pure Nostalgia! Can You Spot Her?

Top Five Instagram post (July 5 – 10, 2020)

Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana plays a childhood game

Aparshakti Khurrana shared a video with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana in which they are seen playing a childhood game. He captioned the post, “If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha🤪” [sic].

The Dangal actor mentioned that even though some people called the game “Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo” the Khurrana brothers calls it “Aam Lelo Selam Saali” since their childhood. The video of Aprashakti Khurrana having fun with Ayushmann Khurrana was adored by the users. Watch it below.

Deepika Padukone wishes hubby Ranveer Singh a happy birthday

Ranveer Singh turned 35-year-old on July 6, 2020. The actors’ fans and co-stars wished him on the special occasion. In the evening, his wife Deepika Padukone wished a happy birthday to her husband as she shared a black and white picture. In it, Ranveer is seen raising a glass and laughing.

Her caption read, “The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person!😉 I Love You!❤️ #happybirthday” [sic].

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Songs Choreographed By Farah Khan That Have Crossed 50 Million Views

Sushmita Sen on Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara' trailer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer received immense appreciation from the audiences. Sushmita Sen expressed her emotion about Sushant and the trailer of his last film. She mentioned that she personally did not know the late actor, but only through his interviews and movies. Sushmita stated that he had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off-screen.

The former Miss Universe wished that she had an opportunity to work with Sushant Singh Rajput. She stated they could have discussed the mysteries of Universe from “one Sush to another”. The Aarya star expressed that she loved Dil Bechara trailer and passed her good wishes to the team.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Reveals 'one Of Her Favourite Scenes' Of 'Aarya', Says 'I Kept Crying'

Anil Kapoor’s fitness post

Anil Kapoor has been taking the internet by storm with his fitness posts. The actor shared a post, flexing his muscle and doing a workout. He is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and wearing a hair-band while exercising. The pictures were praised by netizens and even other celebs, including Hrithik Roshan applauding his hard work.

Also Read | 'Umra Ka Toh Lihaaz Rakhiye Sir': Fans In Awe Of Anil Kapoor's Latest Workout Post

Farah Khan on shooting ''Dil Bechara" Title Track with Sushant Singh Rajput

Farah Khan choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput for the first and only time for Dil Bechara Title Track. As the song released, the actor-director expressed her feelings on Instagram. She wrote that the song is particularly close to her heart as it was her first with Sushant.

She revealed that the track was shot in one take and it could happen because she believed in the late actor. Farah mentioned that as a reward for “nailing” the performance Sushant Singh Rajput wanted food from her home and she fulfilled it. Take a look at her post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.