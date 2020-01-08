Bollywood's Tragic Movies To Binge On If You Are A Fan Of The Genre

A host of Bollywood films with tragic endings have become blockbusters. In spite of having a sad ending, these movies will definitely make you feel the emotion and tribulations of the characters in the story. This list has a number of Bollywood's best tragic movies.

Haider

Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider is one of Indian cinema's most heartbreaking movies. It is a remake of the play 'Hamlet' by Shakespeare. Haider's father dies when he leaves his home-town to study further. Haider finds out his uncle was having an affair with his mother and his father was killed. He is plotting his uncle's revenge.

His mother committed suicide while trying to kill his brother and his uncle was wounded. He realizes that after his loved ones all die, his life had no meaning. It is an intense drama with the most tragic endings of all.

Read: Movie Cameos In Hollywood: Johnny Depp In '21 Jump Street' To Emily Blunt In 'The Muppets'

Highway

Highway has been lauded widely and is one of the best films. It gives the story of a girl named Veera, who suffers from Stockholm Syndrome. Mahavir abducts Veera from the petrol pump. Later, he tries to leave Veera in order to find her friends, but she continues to follow him.

Veera is comfortable with the new environment, but the police start shooting and kill Mahavir the next morning. Further, Veera speaks of her uncle and how he molested her when she was a child. She goes to Mahavir's place of death and begins a women's NGO initiative there.

Read: Hollywood Sci-fi Movies That Proved To Be Big Money-makers In The Last Decade

Rockstar

Rockstar is a story about a singer named Janardhan who wants to succeed. People tell him that the musician in him will only be brought out by heartbreak. Janardhan goes to Heer and offers her the feeling of heartbreak, but they ultimately become friends. Heer gets married, but later realises her feelings towards Janardhan.

Meanwhile, Janardhan is signed and becomes a well-known artist with a record label. He goes to visit and confesses to Heer's affection. She refuses because she is married but becomes acquainted with him.

Heer's sister later asks him to visit as she has Aplastic Anaemia. Because of Janardhan, she recovers her health. She dies while he plays his show. He later becomes a famous singer

Read: 'Nikamma' Makers Unveil The Movie's First Look Featuring Shirley And Abhimannyu

Kal ho Na ho

Once she encounters Aman, Naina, an introverted and chronically unhappy girl, transforms her life. Yet Aman has his own agenda that will forever transform their lives.

Embroiled in all this is Rohit, the best friend of Naina who dissimulates her affection for her. Naina, an introverted, chronically lonely girl's life transforms between the love-triangle. The ending is extremely sad, yet it gives one hope about finding true love in the most unusual places.

Read: 'Star Wars', 'The Irishman', And Other Stories That Might Make It To The Oscars 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.