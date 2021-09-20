Bollywood Twitterati Back Taapsee Pannu's Befitting Response To Troll's Sexism

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in the sports drama film Rashmi Rocket, for which she trained to fit into an athletic physique. An online troll retweeted the actor's photo and wrote that her body looked like a man's body. The Pink actor had a befitting reply for the online troll and netizens followed her lead and backed the actor.

Taapsee Pannu's befitting reply to a sexist troll

An online troll retweeted Pannu's photo and wrote, "Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai." She had a befitting reply for the troll and wrote, "All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :)

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

Netizens and members of the film fraternity backed Taapsee's clap back at the troll and left their comments. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wrote, "rooting for you," while actor Laxmi Manchu wrote, "@taapsee Hard for them to see a woman so strong in every capacity. More power to you my friend for always saying what’s need to be said."

Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket is a female-centric sports drama about a Gujarati athlete that will be played by Pannu, and the movie will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. Earlier Pannu had announced the wrap of the movie on her Instagram and wrote "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline, I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort! I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with a bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round." The film will be premiere on 15 October 2021 on ZEE5.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee