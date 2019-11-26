Bollywood: Romantic-dramas That Are Underrated And Went Unnoticed

A large section of the Indian audience loves to watch romantic-dramas on the screen. According to the preferences of the audience, Bollywood has produced various romantic films focussing on different aspects of love. Some movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, among others, topped the list, whereas, many exceptional ventures in the same genre went unnoticed. Here is the list of a few Bollywood films that are worth watching:

Sanam Teri Kasam

The musical romance-drama released in 2010 stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Though the script of the film had a few loopholes, the narration and crafting hit the right chord of the audience. The story revolves around a girl, who has been disowned by her family because of some misunderstanding. The movie defines selfless love in the most beautiful way possible. The roller coaster of emotions in the film kept will keep you engaged. Many sequences of the Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial will leave you with a teary eye.

Main Meri Patni Aur Woh

Main Meri Patni Aur Woh released in 2005 is directed by Chandan Arora. The film is about a short height man played by Rajpal Yadav, whose marriage is arranged with a tall beautiful lady essayed by Rituparna Sengupta. The rom-com depicts the share of adjustments and compromises in their marriages. Apart from Rajpal's comedy characters, his work in this film is considered one of his remarkable performances.

Fire

The Deepa Mehta directorial features Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in the lead roles. The film released in 1996 focusses on the love that blossomed between two women. Breaking the stereotypes during the '90s, the film was way ahead of its time. Shabana Azmi gained appreciation for the presentation of her character on the screen. The movie dictates the state of women in a regressive society.

Aakash Vani

Director Luv Ranjan directed Kartik Aaryan and Nusrat Bharucha in the film Aakash Vani. The plot of the film majorly focuses on the female character Vani and the problems faced by her because of patriarchy. The film went unnoticed at the box office.

Ekk Deewana Tha

Emmy Jackson marked her Bollywood debut with the Goutham Vasudev Menon directorial. The romantic-drama released in 2012 is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Keeping the plot in a realistic zone, the film talks about an aspiring filmmaker man who falls in love with a woman, who comes from an orthodox Christian family.

