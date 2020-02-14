Bollywood Villains Who Tried To Make It Big As A Hero But Turned Out To Be Better Villains

While being a hero is a thing of pride in Bollywood, villains also have their special place in people’s hearts. Many times, Bollywood actors have failed as Bollywood heroes but blossomed as villains. Here are few such examples of Bollywood actors who turned out to be super villains after failing the role of Bollywood heroes:

Prem Chopra

Popularly known as the ‘big bad daddy’ of Bollywood, Prem Chopra is one of the veteran Bollywood actors who revelled in the role of Bollywood villains. He started his Bollywood career with the movie Mud Mud Ke Dekh in 1960. But the film did not work well at the box office. His next film was a Punjabi one, Chaudhary Karnail Singh, where he played the hero opposite Jabeen Jalil. The film won a National Award and Prem Chopra got noticed. After that, he played hero in another movie, Shaheed.

But after Shaheed, he played villains in almost all movies and delivered phenomenal performances. His most notable films as one of the famous Bollywood villains include Teesri Manzil, Do Raaste, Ghar Parivar and Bobby. Today he is fondly remembered for the most iconic villainous dialogue, “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra”.

Shakti Kapoor

One of the few movies in which Shakti Kapoor played a Bollywood hero was the ensemble comedy, Satte Pe Satta. But he had started his career as a villain in Rocky. According to reports, he made his debut in this film after being noticed by Sunil Dutt who was launching his son, Sanjay Dutt in the same film. Shakti Kapoor’s notable films as one of the prominent Bollywood villains include Himmatwala, Subhash Ghai’s Hero, Qurbani, Chaalbaaz and Andaz Apna Apna.

Ranjeet

Gopal Bedi, popularly known as Ranjeet, is another one of the famous Bollywood villains who had initially tried to make it big as one of the Bollywood heroes. After doing a few inconsequential roles, Ranjeet shot to fame as one of the popular Bollywood villains in the movie Sharmeelee. His name was recommended by Sunil Dutt after watching his performances in the movies, Sawan Bhadon and Reshma Aur Shera. His notable films playing Bollywood villains include Gumraah, Bundalbaaz, Atkkar and Teesri Ankh.

