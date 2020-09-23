Bollywood Couples Who Fought And Overcame Social Barriers To Get Their Fairytale Lovestory

Bollywood celebrities have given the world some of great reel-life and real-life love stories. It has often happened that the love between two actors has fought against various societal odds like an age gap, race, workplace romance, and more, and then they end up marrying each other. Here are some of the popular married couples in Bollywood who have fought against all social barriers in order to be together. Read about their story here.

Bollywood married couples who fought social barriers

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have fought against the social barrier of the age gap. The couple was one of the first few to overcome this as the two have an age gap of over two decades between them. People still talk about the fairytale love story between Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu and how their love for each other was strong enough to fight all problems as they tied the knot in 1966, and the couple has stayed strong ever since.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have fought against the social barrier of the age gap, as the two have an age gap of over a decade between them. They had appeared in the same movie in LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), before the two fell in love on the sets of their third collaboration together, Tashan (2008). By the year 2009, the two had already been making headlines for their relationship. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan then appeared together in Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012), and fans fell in love with their on-screen chemistry. On October 16, 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot and are proud parents of a little baby-boy, Taimur Ali Khan, today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have fought against another age gap social barrier. In a society like ours, girls getting married to a boy younger to them is not acceptable to many. However, the Bachchan couple has proved people wrong as despite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being elder to Abhishek Bachchan, the two are in a very happy marriage for over a decade. The actors have often revealed during many interviews that it is on the sets of Umrao Jaan (2006), that the couple fell in love with each other. The actors then went ahead to appear in Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010). On April 20, 2007, the two tied the knot with each other and are proud parents today.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have fought against the social barrier of nationality. PeeCee being an Indian and Nick being an American did not let this come in the way and gave their love for each other the most importance. A few months into heavy texting, the two finally decided to give their relationship a shot and only a few months into dating, the couple was engaged. The singer tied the knot with the international superstar, Priyanka Chopra, on December 1, 2018. Their marriage took place in both Indian and Western-style and was celebrated grandly.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have fought against the social barrier of caste and religion. Soha Ali Khan is a Muslim and Kunal Kemmu is a Hindu, but the two have got married against all social barriers. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu first met on the sets of their movie Dhoondte Reh Jaaogey (2009). Even though Soha and Kunal didn’t hit it off when they first met, destiny had different plans for them. After a few years of being in a relationship, like a gentleman, Kunal, proposed to Soha Ali Khan in Paris with a beautiful ring and Soha said yes. On January 25, 2015, the lovely couple tied a knot. Today, the two are proud parents of Inaaya Khemu, who was born on September 29, 2017.

