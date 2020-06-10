Celebrity Father-son Duos That Look Incredibly Alike; Saif And Ibrahim To Jackie And Tiger

Bollywood celebrities have been entertaining the audience all these years and while they continue to do so, there is a new generation of actors on the block who are mostly the kids of these celebrities. While some have already kickstarted their acting careers and established a name for themselves in the film fraternity, others are yet to take the plunge. However, a lot of these actors are replicas of their celebrity fathers. So, as father's day is around the corner, here's taking a look at some father-son Jodis of Bollywood who look incredibly alike:

1) Farhan Akhtar-Javed Akhtar

Not so long ago, Javed Akhtar's wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to the internet by shock after she posted a collage of Javed from back in the days and Farhan's recent photograph side by side on Instagram. In the collage shared by her, fans were shocked to realise that Farhan Akhtar looks extremely similar to his father when he was of his age. Sharing the post, Azmi captioned the post writing, "Peas in a pod". Have a look:

2) Tiger Shroff-Jackie Shroff

The superstar father-son duo, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff also look incredibly alike. In addition to his good looks, sleek moves and his million-dollar smile, Jackie Shroff has also passed down his chiseled abs to his son, Tiger Shroff. Check out the side by side comparison of father Shroff from back in time and Tiger's most-recent photograph to see the similarities your self.

(Image credit: Jackie Shroff FC Instagram and Tiger Shroff Instagram)

3) Ibraham Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan

One of the most similar-looking father-son Jodi of Bollywood is hands down Saif Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim is exactly a replica of his father from his younger days. Be it his extremely expressive eyes or his enviable chiseled jawline, Ibrahim has undoubtedly inherited some of his father's best features. Have a look:

(Image credit: Ibrahim Ali Khan Instagram and Saif Ali Khan FC Instagram)

4) Hrithik Roshan-Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who is also popularly known as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, has inherited his charming good looks and attractive hazel green eyes from his father, Rakesh Roshan. Rakesh Roshan was also an actor before he shifted his interests in being a director and producer. Check out the side by side comparison of Rakesh Roshan from back in the days when he was an actor and a recent photograph of Hrithik Roshan which proves the same.

(Image credit: Hrithik Roshan Instagram, Filmydon Instagram and Bestofbollywood8 Instagram)

