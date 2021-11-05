Bollywood's Diwali 2021 Was Lit With Love & Family; See Priyanka, Kareena & Others' Posts

Lights, family, style and love were the theme for Bollywood stars' Diwali this year. The celebrities of the film industry spent quality time with their loved ones, decked up in glamorous outfits and posted some stunning clicks. Be it color-co-ordinated outfits, new couples, or newborns, there was all of it for Diwali this year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and other stars conveyed heartfelt greetings to their fans for the 'Festival of Lights.' Instagram was truly lit on the occasion. Here are some of the highlights of the celebrations:

Bollywood stars' stunning 2021 Diwali

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas performed puja and other rituals together. The star couple was all smiles during some of the moments as they sought Goddess Mahalakshmi's blessings. The former then turned up her 'Desi Girl' avatar with actor Mindy Kaling, YouTube star Lilly Singh and the others.

Newborns stole the limelight from their parents -- as shown by Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh, who seemed to marvel at the camera in aunt Karisma Kapoor's arms too. Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad too celebrated his first Diwali this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana's family and Ajay Devgn's family showed that dressing in similar colours has a different kind of charm to it. The former posed with wife, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, their two kids, brother, actor Aparshakti Khurrana and wife Akriti, and there was a newborn there too. For the latter, daughter Nysa was missing while Kajol showed that a saree can never go out of fashion.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi-Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira too colour-co-ordinated in style.

Hrithik Roshan's was another big family moment as he posed with father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina and others.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning with mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif. However, there was no Vicky Kaushal amid reports of their December wedding.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter showed that Diwali can be celebrated without traditional attire too.

Vivek Oberoi's family, wife Priyanka, and kids, Vivaan and Ameyaa, were beautifully dressed for Diwali.

Yami Gautam looked radiant, posing with husband, fillmmaker Aditya Dhar, in her first wedding after marriage.