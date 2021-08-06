Bollywood's Fresh Pairings That Promise To Set Screens On Fire; Read For More Deets

Bollywood Industry is getting back on track after facing a major setback due to the ongoing pandemic. With new stories come fresh pairings. Therefore, fans can expect their favourite stars to pair together for portraying exciting stories on screen. Over the years, B-Town has seen a lot of pairings that have gone on to become audiences' favourite or the face of a franchise. Here are the details on the tinsel town's recent pairing of actors that fans can look forward to.

1. Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez

Image Credit: PR

Actor Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to deliver their high energy performance for the upcoming comedy film Cirkus. The movie will feature Ranveer Singh in a double role. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde. Cirkus will be directed by Rohit Sharma.

2.Vijay Varma And and Alia Bhatt

Image Credit: PR

Vijay Varma was especially approached for his role in the upcoming movie Darlings by the producer and leading heroine of the film, Alia Bhatt. The duo had previously worked together in the film Gully Boy, the audiences this time get a chance to take a closer look at the duo's pairing.

3. Ananya Panday and Vijay Devaraconda

Image Credit: PR

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devaraconda will soon share screen space for the upcoming romantic actioner Liger. The movie will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Liger will mark both Pandey and Devaraconda's debut in the South industry and Bollywood industry respectively.

4. Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Image Credit: PR

Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to showcase their acting skills on screen with the movie Badhaai Do. The upcoming film is a sequel to the hit 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Rao and Pednekar have given various critically acclaimed performances on screen for their past ventures.

5. Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey

Image Credit: PR

Ranveer Singh is all set to star alongside Arjun Reddy fame, Shalini Pandey for the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actress who has worked across three industries is all set to feature in the upcoming social comedy film. The movie is about a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Image Credit: PR

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to come together for Luv Ranjan's next untitled movie, marking their first collaboration. Both the actors were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left the country to kickstart the shoot of the movie.

(Image Credit: PR)

