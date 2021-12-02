Boman Irani Gets A Special Surprise From Family On 62nd Birthday; Actor Shares Pics

On his 62nd birthday, actor Boman Irani received a sweet surprise from his family as they visited the actor amidst his shooting schedule in Chandigarh. The actor found it the perfect opportunity to visit the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings and express gratitude. Describing the visit as 'a divine, emotional and joyous' experience, the 3 Idiots star uploaded glimpses of the family offering prayers.

One of the most trailblazing performers in the industry, Boman Irani was wished by fellow legend Anupam Kher, who dropped a comment "Happy Birthday my friend! May God give you all the happiness in the world!!".

On 62nd birthday, Boman Irani visits Golden Temple with his family

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boman uploaded two pictures from his visit to the serene temple, where he and his family can be seen with folded hands as they pose for the camera. For the caption, he wrote, "What a special day!!! My family surprised me for my birthday tomorrow by landing up in Chandigarh where I have been shooting. The minute they arrive we decide to go to the most wonderful #goldentemple to seek blessings and offer thanks for all that we should be grateful for. We are truly blessed we could do this. It is a divine, emotional and joyous experience. "

Further thanking the people who made it an 'unforgettable experience', Boman wrote, "Thank You @upasnasinghofficial for guiding us. #JogaSinghji #HarmeetSinghSaluja #HarinderSinghRomy ji #SarabjitSingh ji for all your help and love. You made it an unforgettable experience."

The actor, who was earlier stationed in Nepal for shooting his upcoming venture Uunchai alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan, filled his Instagram with multiple glimpses of serene locations in the country. Apart from Uunchai, he will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which chronicles the 1983 World Cup, where the Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) led cricket team claimed victory. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem among others in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming drama thriller alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, which has now been titled Runway 34.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BOMAN_IRANI)