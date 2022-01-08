Boman Irani Pens An Appreciation Post For Big B, Ajay & Others In 'Runway 34' Team; Read

Boman Irani recently wrapped up shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse from his first day at the shoot and heaped praises on the ensemble cast for the amazing experience. Hailing Ajay for his directorial stint, Irani quipped that he beautifully displayed his "wonderful craft and love for cinema".

He further called out Big B for his 'rigorous and painstaking approach' to every minuscule aspect, while also lauding Rakul and cinematographer Aseem Bajaj for their work. Billed as a high-octane thriller, the film is set to release on the big screen on April 29, 2022.

Boman Irani heaps praise on Runway 34 team

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 8, the 3 Idiots actor shared a picture of himself from the film's sets and wrote, "A few days ago we wrapped on @ajaydevgn ‘s #runway34 . This was on the first day of the shoot. Every frame Ajay set up displayed his wonderful craft and love for cinema. Was a treat to watch @amitabhbachchan striding the stage, displaying his rigorous and painstaking approach to every minute move. First time with the wonderful @rakulpreet and I would be remiss if I did not mention the wonderful work of the fabulous #aseembajaj on camera. Bless you all. So grateful we are part of the gift of cinema." Take a look.

Earlier last month, Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani announced the film's wrap with a hilarious video, where the entire crew munched on an actual 'wrap' as they made the announcement. Devgn wrote in the caption of the clip, "We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap See you at the movies."

The film, which has been inspired by true events, also stars Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh among others in pivotal roles. The film also marks Ajay and Big B's collaboration after 7 years since Satyagraha's release in 2013.

Meanwhile, Boman Irani will be seen in Uunchai alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also stars Nafisa Ali and Neena Gupta.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BOMAN_IRANI)