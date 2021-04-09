Boman Irani Reveals His First Film 'Let's Talk' Will Be Available For Fans Who Missed It

Veteran actor Boman Irani recently shared a post on social media handles featuring a poster from his first-ever film with a lead role, Let's Talk. Boman Irani's first leading film, Let's Talk, released in 2002. In the days before OTT platforms and easy accessibility to the internet, Boman's first film has apparently run out of DVDs over the years, as CD players and DVD players are on the path to becoming obsolete.

Boman shared the post talking about how glad he was that the film was now going to be online and available for fans who didn't get a chance to watch the film back then. Boman expressed his joy with the caption, "@madhvaniram's first film. My first film. Finally, oh finally available for all those who have been wanting to watch it. We ran out of DVDs over the years. Now here it is forever on @OfficialRMFilms website tomorrow". Take a look at Boman Irani's Instagram post below.

More about Let's Talk

Boman Irani's first leading film, Let's Talk, was a relatively minimalist movie with English dialogues. The film didn't receive a lot of time in the spotlight as Irani hadn't yet delivered his critically and commercially acclaimed performance in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S yet. The film, however, was ahead of its time with a modern concept and perfect dialogue delivery from the cast. The entire film is set in a Mumbai apartment, the characters barely have costume changes and there’s music but no full-blown songs.

The film opens with the lead character Radhika, played by Maia Katrak, telling her friend that she’s having an extra-marital affair with a man named Krish and that she’s pregnant with his child. She then goes on to further reveal that she once got pregnant with her husband Nikhil, played by Boman Irani, but didn’t want to keep the baby. However, before she could have an abortion, she had a miscarriage. The film doesn’t give viewers a definite answer as to how things pan out for Radhika and Nikhil. However, filmmaker Ram Madhvani dives deep into a marriage that’s falling apart with many hypothetical scenarios in the film.

Boman Irani's latest

Boman Irani is all set to appear in the upcoming biographical sports drama film 83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev with a large ensemble cast. The film is slated to release on June 4, 2021. Boman also has a film signed for 2022, titled MayDay, in which the actor will star along with actors Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

