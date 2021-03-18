Boman Irani Shares The Menu For His Navroze 2021 Lunch Curated By Perizaad Zorabian

Bollywood actor Boman Irani recently took to his Instagram and shared the menu of delicacies that he would be enjoying on Navroze 2021. Boman Irani also tagged actor turned entrepreneur Perizaad Zorabian in the post as she helped him with the selection of the menu. Get more information on Boman Irani's special Navroze 2021 menu here.

Boman Irani shares his Navroze 2021 menu

Boman Irani will be celebrating Navroze, which is a New Year that falls on March 21 every year for Parsis and followers of Zoroastrianism. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor recently shared the delicacies that will be on his menu this Navroze. The menu included dishes like chicken Russian pattice, chicken pulao, chicken tikka biryani and much more. While sharing the menu, Boman thanked his friend Perizaad Zorabian who curated the menu and also. Perizaad Zorabian is an actor turned entrepreneur who gained international recognition for her role in Subhash Ghai's Joggers' Park as Jenny. The actress is currently handling her family poultry business named "Zorabian Chicken".

While sharing the post, Boman wrote that "In all the excitement, we already did a tasting for Navroze. Super duper it was.

We don’t mind doing tastings all through to till the 21st". Thanking his friend Perizaad Zorabian, the actor wrote "Thanks so much.

Your Navroze date in the photo above looks so handsome. Good going".

Perizaad Zorabian and fans react to Boman Irani's post

Perizaad Zorabian commented on Boman Irani's photo and wrote that she loved him and thanked Boman and his family to let her be a part of his Navroze lunch. Other fans also quickly commented on Boman's post. One fan commented that the dishes looked divine and that they wish they could be a part of the lunch. Another fan commented that the delicacies were making their mouth water.

A quick look at Boman Irani's career

Boman Irani started off his career as a waiter and then went on to become a photographer for a Norwegian boxing team. He had always been interested in acting and trained under acting coach Hansraj Siddhia. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor was later mentored by veteran theatre actor Alyque Padamsee. Boman was a part of various theatre plays before his Bollywood debut. Boman made his Bollywood debut with the movie Darna Mana Hai but it was the role in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S that brought him recognition and earned him Filmfare Award nomination for Best Comedian. The actor then went on to feature in various other commercially successful movies.

